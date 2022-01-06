Bridge work to close WB I-94 in Detroit through weekend

DETROIT – Part of westbound I-94 will close in Detroit through the weekend for bridge work.

Westbound I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-75 will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation will be setting new bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass, weather permitting, officials said.

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Chalmers Avenue to Van Dyke Avenue by 9 p.m. Friday. One lane of westbound I-94 will remain open to Conner Avenue to local traffic, officials said.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be rerouted to westbound 8 Mile Road, to southbound Gratiot Avenue, to the westbound Gratiot Connector, to northbound I-75 and then back to westbound I-94.

Freeway lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

