MDOT releases Metro Detroit construction guide for weekend of March 18-21

The Michigan Department of Transportation released a Metro Detroit construction guide for the weekend of March 18-21, 2022.
I-75
- Oakland – NB/SB I-75, 8 Mile to I-696, 1 lane open, moving lane closures, Sat 7am-7pm.
I-96
- Oakland - WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, 2 lanes open, right closed, Mon 6am-Tue 7pm.
- Wayne - WB I-96, Newburgh to I-275, 2 lanes open, left closed intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.
I-275
- Wayne - SB I-275 RAMP to EB I-96, 1 ramp lane open, Fri-Sat 9am-3pm.
I-696
- Oakland - WB I-696 at M-10, 1 lane open, right closed intermittently, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
- Oakland - EB I-696, Drake to Farmington, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Sat 8am-4pm.
- Oakland - EB I-696, Middlebelt to Inkster, 2 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Sat 8am-4pm.
M-3 (Gratiot)
- Macomb – NB/SB M-3, Common Rd to 14 Mile, 2 lanes open, through late November.
- Wayne - NB/SB M-3, closed intermittently, Chene St to Vernor Hwy, Fri 8pm-Sun 8pm.
M-10
- Oakland - NB M-10 ramp to Evergreen/10 Mile, 1 ramp lane open, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
M-14
- Wayne - WB M-14, I-275 to Sheldon, 2 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.
M-24
- Oakland - NB/SB M-24 closed intermittently at Premier Dr., north of Dutton Rd, Sat 6am-10am.
M-39 (Southfield)
- Wayne - SB M-39 at Northland Dr, 1 lane open intermittently, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
- Wayne - SB M-39 ramp to SB M-10, 1 ramp lane open, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
- Wayne - NB M-39 at NB M-10, 2 lanes open, left closed intermittently, M-F 9am-3pm.
M-59
- Macomb - EB M-59, Dequindre to Ryan, 2 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Mon 11:30am-Tue 5am.
- Macomb – EB/WB M-59, Elizabeth Rd to I-94, 2 lanes open, thru late November.
M-153 (Ford Road)
- Wayne - EB M-153/Ford, US-24/Telegraph to Evergreen, 1 lane open, Mon 9am-late July.
- Wayne - WB M-153/Ford, M-39/Southfield to Golfview Dr, 2 lanes open, Mon 9am-late July.
- Wayne - WB M-153/Ford RAMP closed to NB Hines Dr, Mon 9am-late July.
- Wayne - SB Hines Drive RAMP closed to EB M-153/Ford, Mon 9am-late July.
- Wayne – WB M-153/Ford at Outer Drive, lane closures, Mon 9am-3pm for utility work.
US-12 (Michigan Ave)
- Wayne – EB/WB US-12 at I-275, 2 lanes open, right closed, Mon 6am-early May.