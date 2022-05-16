59º

Part of NB I-375 in Detroit closed this week for resurfacing work

Road closed from 5 a.m. May 16 through 3 p.m. May 20

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Part of northbound I-375 in Detroit is closed this week for resurfacing work.

The work began Monday (May 16) at 5 a.m. and will continue through 3 p.m. Friday (May 20). The milling and resurfacing work is being done on northbound I-375 between East Jefferson Avenue and I-75.

The local I-375 service drives will remain open for local access. Northbound I-375 will be detoured to westbound Jefferson Avenue, then northbound to the Lodge Freeway to northbound/southbound I-75.

