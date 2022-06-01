75º

Reminder: Southbound I-275 closing this weekend in Metro Detroit

Southbound I-275 to close from I-96/M-14 to I-94 for repairs

Morgan Russ, Digital News Intern

275 Weekend Closure (MDOT)

Just a friendly reminder that southbound I-275 will be closed from I-96/M-14 to I-94 from 8 pm Friday, June 3, through 5 am Monday, June 6 to make repairs on deteriorating road surface.

Workers will reopen lanes earlier if work can be completed sooner. Southbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 to southbound M-39, then westbound I-94 to southbound I-275.

The following ramps will be closed during these repairs:

  • Eastbound and westbound M-14 ramps to southbound I-275,
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ann Arbor Road,
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at M-153 (Ford Road),
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at US-12 (Michigan Avenue),
  • Southbound I-275 exit/entrance ramps at Ecorse Road, and
  • Southbound I-275 exit ramps to I-94.

For more information on road closures visit: midrive

