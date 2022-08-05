Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’

Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said.

State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border to the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge in the Upper Peninsula.

This crackdown, labelled “Stay Alive on I-75,” is scheduled to begin Sunday (Aug. 7) and last through Aug. 13. Troopers said the goal is to reduce traffic crashes by focusing on violations that are most likely to contribute to a crash.

Police will specifically be monitoring for distracted driving, tailgating, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use, and drivers who fail to slow down and move over for stopped vehicles.

Officials said vehicles of all types will be pulled over for these dangerous driving tactics.

“This enforcement effort is part of our commitment to increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation seeks to increase awareness of dangerous driving behaviors through high visibility enforcement on the I-75 freeway.”

The initiative is part of the statewide “Drive Toward Zero Deaths” campaign, which is based on the national highway safety strategy to reduce traffic deaths in the United States.