3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know

Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend.
- I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
- I-96: Westbound I-96 local lanes closed from the Davison Freeway to the Southfield Freeway, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
- M-10 (Lodge Freeway): Southbound M-10 closed from the Davison Freeway to I-94, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
