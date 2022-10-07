47º

3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend.

  • I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
  • I-96: Westbound I-96 local lanes closed from the Davison Freeway to the Southfield Freeway, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
  • M-10 (Lodge Freeway): Southbound M-10 closed from the Davison Freeway to I-94, from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

