Westbound I-94 closure from I-75 to I-96 canceled due to high wind advisory

DETROIT – The planned closure of westbound lanes of I-94 from I-75 to I-96 has been canceled due to Saturday’s high wind advisory.

The decision was made due to safety concerns. The closure was so crews could complete a bridge beam setting, which will be rescheduled.

The new closure dates have not yet been announced.

The new Grand River Avenue overpass at I-94 will replace the original structure built in 1952. All work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.

