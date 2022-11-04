72º

Westbound I-94 closure from I-75 to I-96 canceled due to high wind advisory

The bridge beam setting on I-94 in Detroit will be rescheduled

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Road construction in Michigan (2022). (WDIV)

DETROIT – The planned closure of westbound lanes of I-94 from I-75 to I-96 has been canceled due to Saturday’s high wind advisory.

The decision was made due to safety concerns. The closure was so crews could complete a bridge beam setting, which will be rescheduled.

The new closure dates have not yet been announced.

The new Grand River Avenue overpass at I-94 will replace the original structure built in 1952. All work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.

  • Westbound I-94 will be open in Detroit this weekend.
  • Setting bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass has been canceled due to an expected high wind advisory for Saturday.
  • The westbound I-94 closure from I-75 to I-96 will be rescheduled.

