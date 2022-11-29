What to know about I-275 construction: 1 lane open in each direction through mid-December

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Traffic is going to be switched onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road.

Crews will be working on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving a barrier wall along 14 miles of the work zone.

Drivers should expect major delays during the next two to three weeks. The work is weather dependant and could be delayed. If it is delayed due to weather, it will begin on Thursday (Dec. 1).

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 30), southbound I-275 will have one lane open from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road while crews shift traffic onto the newly rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps onto southbound I-275 will have closures for approximately an hour at a time. Michigan State Police will be assisting with these closures. Expect major delays.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 30), through mid-December southbound I-275 will have one lane open from 5 Mile Road to Eureka Road and access at all ramps. Expect delays on I-275.

At 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 through mid-December, northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Eureka Road to I-96/M-14 and access at all ramps. Having one lane open in each direction will allow crews to move approximately 4,000 concrete barrier sections from one side of the road onto the new concrete to accommodate shared traffic.

From mid-December through spring of 2023, northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open in each direction on the newly built side with access at all ramps.

From Spring 2023 through late December 2023, the northbound I-275 lanes will be reconstructed from I-94 to I-96/M-14.

The work is part of the Revive 275 project.

