Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County

A crash has caused the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County. Preliminary investigation revealed that during heavy rush hour traffic, a pick-up truck driver made an improper lane change which caused a four-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles involved was a diesel tanker. The tanker was struck on one of the connections near the main hose and lost fuel covering 200 yards of freeway.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.

The accident caused a large fuel spill, and debris spewed across two lanes for about one-fourth or a mile.

The driver of the parked semi-truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Metro Detroit hospital.

The second driver was not hurt.

MSP shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

