Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.
The accident caused a large fuel spill, and debris spewed across two lanes for about one-fourth or a mile.
The driver of the parked semi-truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Metro Detroit hospital.
The second driver was not hurt.
MSP shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.