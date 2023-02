OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The crash that caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County has been cleared.

A crash has caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating.

Avoid the area or seek another alternate route if you’re traveling in that direction.

View: Local 4′s live traffic map