Next phase of I-96 Flex Route construction to begin: Ramp closures you need to know

Year two of the I-96 Flex Route construction is set to begin on March 15.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that starting on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. I-96 westbound will have one lane open from Beck to Kent Lake Roads. Ramps will be closed intermittently during construction.

On March 18, starting at 6 a.m., I-96 eastbound from Kent Lake to Wixom Roads will be reduced to two lanes throughout the summer. Also, starting on the same day, from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m., eastbound I-96 from Wixom Road to I-275 will be down to one lane. After the traffic shift is completed by Saturday evening, MDOT officials say that both east and westbound will have two lanes open.

Below are multiple ramps that will be closed from March through the late summer:

Wixom Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed



Beck Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed



Eastbound I-96 ramp to Beck Road will be closed



Northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to eastbound I-96 will be closed



Westbound M-5 to westbound I-96 remains closed through late fall

As of mid-March, the progress meter for the I-96 Flex Route is at 27%.

For more information on I-96 and ramp closures, click here.

To learn more about the I-96 flex route lanes, watch the video from MDOT below:

All information on the I-96 Flex Route and the first phase of the I-696 west construction can be found here.

