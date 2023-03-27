23-year-old woman arrested for drunkenly crashing into MDOT van on Detroit highway, police say

The scene of a March 27, 2023, crash on the Southfield Freeway at Schoolcraft in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for drunkenly crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation van on a highway in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened Monday morning (March 27) in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway at Schoolcraft Road on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said a 23-year-old Detroit woman crashed into an MDOT courtesy patrol vehicle.

She was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence. The case will be forwarded to Wayne County prosecutors for a charging decision.

You can see video of the crash scene below.