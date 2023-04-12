Teen ejected after crashing into 2 cars while driving too fast on Detroit freeway

A car involved in an April 12, 2023, crash on I-96 near Joy Road in Detroit.

DETROIT – A teenager was ejected from his car when he crashed into two other vehicles while driving too fast on a Detroit freeway, police said.

The crash happened at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, on eastbound I-96 at Joy Road in Detroit.

Michigan State Police officials said a 19-year-old Hamtramck man was driving at “excessive speeds” when he lost control of his car and struck two other vehicles.

Those collisions caused his car to go up the embankment, where he struck a sign. The teenager was ejected from the car, according to authorities.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“This is just another example of poor driving decisions we are seeing in Metro Detroit,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “While we are extremely lucky that no one died in this crash, the injuries this young man received will affect him the rest of his life.”

Nobody else was injured. Police said the 19-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.

I-96 reopened after troopers completed their investigation.