Sergeant hurt by speeding, possibly drunk driver while closing Detroit freeway due to fiery crash

Four vehicles involved in crashes on I-94 in Detroit on April 13, 2023.

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police sergeant was injured by a speeding and possibly drunk driver while he angled his SUV to direct traffic off of I-94 due to a fiery crash.

The sergeant was called at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, April 13, to the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Livernois Avenue in Detroit.

Two cars had gotten into a crash, and they were blocking the freeway, officials said. One of the cars had caught fire, and firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.

When the sergeant arrived, he angled his SUV to funnel traffic onto the Livernois Avenue ramp. As he got out to direct traffic, a speeding driver struck the back of his patrol car, according to authorities.

The collision forced the patrol car into the sergeant, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

“We were very lucky that this sergeant wasn’t more seriously hurt,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Poor driving decisions are continuing to put everyone in danger on our roads. Please move over for emergency vehicles, and don’t drive impaired.”

Nobody else was injured in either crash.

The driver who struck the patrol car was arrested as part of an impaired driving investigation, according to Michigan State Police.

I-94 has fully reopened. Authorities continue to investigate.

You can see scene footage of the crash below.