CPL holder from Royal Oak waves gun at another driver during road rage dispute in Detroit

DETROIT – A CPL holder from Royal Oak was arrested for waving a gun at another driver during a road rage dispute on a Detroit highway.

The confrontation between the two drivers happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, on northbound I-75 near Fort Street.

Officials were called to meet a driver at a gas station on Fort Street in Detroit. The driver told them that someone had waved a gun at them, and provided information about that person’s car.

Michigan State Police troopers identified a 41-year-old Royal Oak man as the person they were searching for, and looked for the car on I-75. He was pulled over and arrested shortly afterward, according to authorities.

A 9 mm handgun was inside the man’s car, troopers said.

“This suspect went through the process of obtaining a CPL,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “During a simple driving altercation, he pulled out his pistol and pointed it at the victim. Another bad decision with a gun, which could have ended a lot worse.”

The man was taken to the Detroit Detention Center, pending prosecutor review.