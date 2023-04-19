Wanted man rolls truck into ditch while fleeing deputies, US Marshals in Macomb County

A pickup truck involved in an April 19, 2023, crash on 26 Mile Road near Rosell Road in Macomb County.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A wanted man rolled his pickup truck into a ditch while he was fleeing Macomb County deputies and United States Marshals who were trying to arrest him, officials said.

Macomb County deputies and U.S. Marshals said they were trying to arrest a 35-year-old Clinton Township man around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19. He was wanted for attempted unlawful imprisonment, larceny between $200 and $1,000, and domestic violence, according to authorities.

Officials said they saw the man at a storage unit on 26 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township. Several marked police vehicles waited outside for him to exit.

The man left in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, heading east on 26 Mile Road. When authorities converged on the truck to try to stop him, he fled, according to officials.

He drove around a marked police vehicle and traveled in the lane of oncoming traffic, authorities said. He tried to maneuver around a marked Macomb County K-9 vehicle, but crashed into it.

The collision caused the truck to roll over through a ditch. It stopped in a driveway just east of the storage facility, off of 26 Mile Road, near Rosell Road.

Both the pickup truck and the Macomb County K-9 vehicle were damaged in the crash.

The K-9 deputy is being treated for minor injuries, and the K-9 is not injured.

Police took the 35-year-old man into custody and brought him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

You can see aerial footage of the crash scene in the two videos below.