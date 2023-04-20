Crews repair hole that formed on elevated I-96 ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – MDOT crews repaired a hole that went through an elevated freeway ramp in Detroit.

The hole was spotted by a driver who stopped and took a picture of it. The driver said they could see all the way through the ramp to the ground below.

The hole was on the westbound I-96 ramp to the Southfield Freeway. MDOT said if any other drivers spot anything else like that they should immediately contact 911.

The ramp was closed for hours on Thursday as crews worked to repair the hole. An MDOT inspector ruled the hole could be patched with several layers of material, including a joint installed to stop cracking concrete.

MDOT is also looking for public input for the I-96/Southfield Freeway interchange study. The survey asks users to rank their main priorities for potential improvements to the interchange and rank several different improvement concepts.

The survey is open until 11:59 p.m. on April 28, 2023. You can take the survey by clicking here (you can click here for a more accessible version of the survey).