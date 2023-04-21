MDOT: Drivers should expect to miss exits as they adjust to closures for next phase of I-275 rebuild

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A new phase of work along I-275 in Wayne County starts Monday.

It’s another freeway construction project on a long list of projects underway this spring. The construction impacts busy areas of I-275, I-94, Ford Road, and Michigan Avenue.

MDOT spokesperson Diana Cross believes the first week will be rough for drivers as they adjust to the closure.

“We’re going to have people slamming on their brakes because they miss their exit, slamming on the brakes because that ramp is close and they didn’t expect it,” Cross said.

At 6 a.m. on Monday, April, 24, 2023, MDOT is closing the eastbound M-153 ramp -- also known as the Ford Road Ramp -- to northbound I-275. The closure will last until late July.

“So our detour is to go South on 275 Michigan Avenue, but the southbound ramp comes before the northbound so if drivers don’t turn south into that detour, they’re going to then find their ramp closed and then they’ll be going eastbound on Ford Road,” Cross said. “The following week (May 1), we’re going to start closing ramps between I-94 and 275. And that’s where we’re going to start affecting 100,000 drivers,” Cross said.

Cross said she knows orange barrel season in the Metro Detroit area seems to be more frustrating than in previous years, but she believes it will be worth it in the end. She is asking drivers to be patient.

“Many of these, we’ve been putting band-aids on areas that need surgery for years,” Cross said. “The governor gave us money, Rebuilding Michigan money and the roads need it. We took the money, we got to get the work done. If we can get through this year and next year, all of these areas, we really will be in good shape for decades.”

