Vehicle fire closes US-23 in both directions in Milan Township

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Both directions of US-23 were closed in part of Monroe County early Friday morning.

Northbound and southbound US-23 were closed in Monroe Township as of 6:52 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

Northbound US-23 was closed at M-50 (Tecumseh Street), exit 17.

Southbound US-23 was closed at Cone Road, exit 22.

Officials say the closure is due to a vehicle fire.

No additional information has been provided at this time. The closure was causing significant delays at the time of this writing. Consider an alternate route.

