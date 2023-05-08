21-year-old ejected from car, killed in crash on Detroit freeway

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man was ejected from his car and killed overnight during a crash on a Detroit freeway, police said.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, on westbound I-96 near Meyers Road in Detroit.

Michigan State Police troopers said the man was heading west on I-96 when he lost control of his car and went airborne. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The freeway was shut down during the investigation, but it has since reopened.

“Another preventable death on our roadways due to poor driving decisions,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Wearing a seatbelt will keep you in the car and behind the wheel if you are in a crash. It will save your life.”