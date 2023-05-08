Drunk driver going wrong way on I-696 crashed head-on into 2 cars, killed 1 driver, officials say

Stephano Ramon Nabors is accused in a May 5, 2023, wrong-way crash that left a man dead on I-696 in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man is accused of drunkenly driving the wrong way on I-696 in Macomb County and crashing head-on into two cars, killing one other driver.

Crash details

Michigan State Police said they received a call around 4 a.m. Friday, May 5, about a Jeep Liberty going east in the westbound lanes of I-696 near I-94 in Roseville.

Stephano Ramon Nabors, 40, is accused of first crashing the Liberty into another vehicle near Couzens Road, causing the other vehicle to roll over. Nabors was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes at the time of the crash, police said.

When troopers entered I-696 near Groesbeck Highway, Nabors almost struck the patrol car head-on, according to authorities.

Troopers followed the Liberty east in the westbound lanes of I-696 until it crashed head-on with a Chevrolet SUV in the left lane, they said. The 62-year-old Harper Woods man driving the SUV was killed.

A Jeep involved in a deadly May 5, 2023, head-on crash on I-696. (WDIV)

Nabors was treated for a broken toe, and a blood draw was taken, officials said. Police said he and his passenger appeared to have been intoxicated.

“We are continuing to see drivers making poor driving decisions that are resulting in serious injuries or death in traffic crashes,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We are asking people to drive responsibly. Slow down, don’t drive impaired or distracted. It really is that simple.”

“Thank you to the Michigan State Police for risking their lives to stop this driver,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “The defendant’s reckless decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol resulted in a tragic and senseless loss of life. Driving the wrong way on I-696 demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others on the road.”

Charges

Nabors was charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended license causing death, and first-degree fleeing a police officer causing death.

Second-degree murder is a life felony and the four other charges are each 15-year felonies.

Nabors was arraigned Monday morning at 39th District Court and given a $1 million bond, cash/surety, no 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 17, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 24.