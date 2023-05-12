Here’s where new speed humps are being installed in Dearborn, and why those spots were chosen

Dearborn Department of Public Works employees install a rubber speed hump on Hemlock St, between Calhoun and Bingham.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn officials announced Thursday that new speed humps have been installed in three “high-traffic areas” to cut down on speeding and reckless driving in the city.

“Dearborn residents have been clear from day one: We need to make our roads safer,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “This program is about thinking beyond reactive measures and taking a preventative approach.”

The rubber speed humps were constructed on city-owned roads. Dearborn officials don’t have jurisdiction over major state and county roads that run through the city.

Here are the three locations of the new speed humps:

Hemlock Street next to Hemlock Park.

Lapeer Street next to Lapeer Park.

Silvery Lane next to Levagood Park.

These spots were common sources of traffic complaints from residents, officials said.

Rubber material was chosen due to cost and the ease of installing or removing the speed humps.

Here’s why those three spots were chosen, according to the city:

They’re not near each other, so a wider range of people can experience them and provide feedback.

They’re all near parks where traffic complaints are common.

Homes are not facing the areas where the speed humps are located.

No disruption is expected to public services, deliveries, or parking.

Residents are asked to fill out a survey to give feedback on those three sites and suggest future speed hump locations.

Hammoud received $200,000 for new traffic-calming measures shortly after taking office. He created a task force to research best strategies.

“Our task force reached a consensus to place speed humps near some of our busiest parks,” Dearborn police Sgt. Andrew Galuszka said. “This pilot will allow for a period of time to gather data and feedback about the use of speed humps as the overall traffic calming program continues to develop.”