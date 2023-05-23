Speeding 20-year-old crashes on I-96, suffers 3rd-degree burns when car catches fire

The aftermath of a May 23, 2023, crash on I-96 near Evergreen Road.

DETROIT – A 20-year-old driver was speeding on I-96 when he lost control, crashed, and suffered third-degree burns after the car caught fire, officials said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the westbound local lanes of I-96 near Evergreen Road in Detroit.

Officials said a 20-year-old Lincoln Park man was driving at a high speed when he lost control of his car and struck the center median. The car then hit a light pole and caught on fire, according to authorities.

A car that crashed on I-96 near Evergreen Road in Detroit on May 23, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

The driver suffered third-degree burns on 80% of his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

You can see aerial video of the crash scene below.

“We want to remind drivers as we approach the high travel holiday weekend: Slow down and wear your seatbelt,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We know that excessive speeds are leading to a lot of our preventable crashes and drivers not wearing seatbelts also leads to more fatalities.”

The westbound local lanes of I-96 were shut down while firefighters cleared the crash scene. Traffic was backed up for miles, and drivers are asked to avoid the area until it’s reopened.