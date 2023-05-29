79º

Michigan State Police trooper responding to crash struck, flipped car in Taylor

No injuries reported from Taylor crash

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Crash at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, in the area of Telegraph Road and Wohlfeil Street in Taylor. (Michigan State Police)

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper responding to a motorcycle crash with lights and sirens on struck a car and flipped it, according to police.

The crash happened at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, in the area of Telegraph Road and Wohlfeil Street in Taylor.

Police said a trooper was driving through an intersection when a 67-year-old driver of a Ford passenger car pulled out of a gas station on Telegraph Road, cut across all southbound lanes, entered the turnaround lane, and tried to drive across all northbound lanes.

Police said the 67-year-old driver didn’t stop and was struck by the patrol car. The Ford was flipped on its side and the patrol car was damaged. The driver of the Ford had minor injuries and refused treatment.

The 67-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. Police suspect he was driving under the influence of narcotics. The trooper was not injured.

The investigation is pending the results of the blood draw.

