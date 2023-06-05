Driver killed, passenger badly hurt when motorcycle collides with deer in St. Clair County

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was killed and his passenger was badly injured when a motorcycle collided with a deer in St. Clair County.

Police said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the area of Yale and Arendt roads in Brockway Township.

When St. Clair County deputies arrived, they found a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both from Brockway Township, had been badly injured in a crash.

Officials said the man was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster when it crashed into a deer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was riding on the motorcycle as a passenger, was taken to McLaren Lapeer Hospital with serious injuries.

Members of the St. Clair County Accident Investigation Team were called to the scene to investigate.