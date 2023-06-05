Police believe Michigan driver was doing donuts before crash that left him badly hurt

Lines painted on the center of a road.

CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe a Michigan man was doing donuts in a St. Clair County intersection before a crash that left him seriously injured.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the intersection of McKinley and Puttygut roads in China Township.

Deputies said a 35-year-old East China Township man had been doing donuts in a blue 2022 Maverick side-by-side. At some point, the Maverick crashed and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to authorities.

The driver was found unresponsive, and officials took him to McLaren Macomb Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His only passenger, a 35-year-old St. Clair man, was not injured, police said.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.