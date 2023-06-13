Crash closes EB I-94 after Little Mack in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A car crash has caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-94 after Little Mack in Macomb County.
The crash occurred Tuesday (June 13).
All lanes are blocked less than one mile.
Police are investigating the scene.
