Crash closes EB I-94 after Little Mack in Macomb County

All lanes are blocked less than one mile

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A car crash has caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-94 after Little Mack in Macomb County. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A car crash has caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-94 after Little Mack in Macomb County.

The crash occurred Tuesday (June 13).

All lanes are blocked less than one mile.

Police are investigating the scene.

