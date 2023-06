DEARBORN, Mich. – Part of northbound Southfield Freeway was closed Tuesday morning in Dearborn due to a crash.

All lanes on the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway (M-39) were closed at Michigan Avenue as of 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

The closure was caused by a vehicle crash. No details about the crash have been confirmed at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area amid the closure.

