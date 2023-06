Northbound I-75 at the Davison Freeway is closed while police investigate a crash on June 16, 2023.

DETROIT – Northbound I-75 at the Davison Freeway is closed while police investigate a crash.

Officials said drivers should expect large delays and find another route if possible.

Michigan State Police said the driver was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Northbound I-75 at the Davison Freeway is closed while police investigate a crash. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/traffic/2023/06/16/northbound-i-75-at-davison-freeway-closed-while-police-investigate-crash/