Medical emergency causes Livonia driver to crash into house, setting both on fire

The scene of a June 30, 2023, crash in Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Livonia man was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a house, causing his car to ignite and set the house on fire, police said.

The crash happened Friday morning, June 30, in the area of Adams and 5 Mile roads in Livonia.

Officials believe a 54-year-old Livonia man had a medical emergency while driving. The crash was not caused by drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving, they said.

The impact caused the car to catch on fire, and the flames spread to the house, according to authorities.

Officials took the driver to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.