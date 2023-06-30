74º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Woman killed, at least 2 injured in 3-car rush hour crash in Canton Township

77-year-old Canton Township woman killed

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Canton Township, Wayne County, Lincoln Park, Detroit
The three SUVs involved in a deadly June 29, 2023, crash on Haggerty Road in Canton Township. (WDIV)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was killed and at least two others were injured in a three-car crash during rush hour near a busy intersection in Canton Township.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the area of Haggerty and Van Born roads, according to authorities.

A black Chevrolet HHR was on Haggerty Road just north of Van Born Road when it was struck by a gray Lincoln MKX that was heading south, officials said.

The HHR was then struck a second time, by a blue Chevrolet Equinox going north on Haggerty Road, according to police.

Officials said the 77-year-old Canton Township woman driving the HHR was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

All the occupants of the other cars were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. That includes the 34-year-old Detroit woman driving the MKX and the 72-year-old Lincoln Park woman driving the Equinox.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email