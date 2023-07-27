79º
I-75 closure planned for next weekend in Oakland County: What drivers should know

Freeway will reopen on Monday, Aug. 7

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

I-75 sign in Detroit. (Ken Haddad, WDIV)

I-75 will be closed in both directions in Oakland County next weekend for a planned bridge demolition.

MDOT said beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, I-75 will be closed in each direction between US-24 and Saginaw Road for the demolition of the Rattalee Lake Road bridge over I-75. All traffic will be detoured onto Dixie Highway. Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $160 million to resurface and repair I-75 from M-15 (Ortonville Road) to the Oakland/Genesee county line.

This project includes resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrail. Various work will be performed in different locations with different schedules throughout the 15 miles over four years, with overall project completion expected in 2026.

Detours:

Northbound I-75 traffic will take US-24 (Dixie Highway) Exit 93 in the village of Clarkston and continue north to I-75 in Genesee County.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured in Grand Blanc Township and exit at Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road Exit 106, continuing on Dixie Highway to I-75 in Oakland County.

