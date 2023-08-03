29-year-old driver killed in St. Clair when car crosses center line, crashes head-on into semi truck

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 29-year-old driver was killed Wednesday in St. Clair Township when his car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi truck, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, on Range Road.

Officials said a 29-year-old man from St. Clair Township was driving a 2009 Buick Lucerne north on Range Road when the car crossed the center line. It crashed head-on into a semi truck that was heading south, according to authorities.

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 61-year-old Mt. Morris man driving the semi truck was treated for minor injuries.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

St. Clair County deputies continue to investigate.