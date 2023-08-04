Motorcyclist ejected, seriously hurt on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist was ejected and seriously injured Wednesday in a crash on I-75 in Monroe County, police said.

The crash happened at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the southbound lanes of I-75, north of Laplaisance Road, in Monroe Township.

Officials said a man was driving a Harley-Davidson in the right lane when he lost control while approaching Laplaisance Road. The motorcycle overturned, and the man was ejected, according to authorities.

The man and his motorcycle both landed on the west side of the road. An off-duty Michigan State Police trooper witnessed the crash, called 911, and stopped to help.

The motorcyclist was rushed to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Jordan Thoma of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.