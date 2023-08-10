Driver killed in 2-car crash on I-94 Service Drive

A driver was killed Thursday in a two-car crash on the I-94 Service Drive.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, on the westbound I-94 Service Drive, near Moross Road, on Detroit’s east side.

Police said a man was driving a Grand Prix when he was involved in a collision with a woman driving a Ford Focus.

One of the cars struck a house after the crash, according to authorities.

You can see aerial footage of the crash scene in the video above.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the woman was injured.

Officials shut down the westbound I-94 Service Drive and Moross Road during the investigation.