Crash involving pedestrian closes westbound lanes of I-94 at Harper Avenue in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A crash involving a pedestrian has closed the westbound lanes of I-94 at Harper Avenue in Macomb County.

The incident occurred Monday (Aug. 14) at 2 p.m. when a 25-year-old man was struck by the vehicle while fleeing on foot from Roseville police, officials say.

Police say the man was a suspect in a larceny from a convenience store.

Officials say the 25-year-old man had physically resisted an officer before fleeing on foot, causing officers to give chase.

During the chase, the man hopped a fence and ran onto I-94 in front of oncoming traffic, being hit by a single vehicle; he is in critical condition at a Metro Detroit hospital.

The Driver was uninjured, but officials say they were very emotional, causing officers to stay with them until their family arrived to assist with coping.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible, as there is a traffic jam over two miles long.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

