Police search for driver accused of causing 4-car crash on US 23, fleeing scene

A vehicle involved in an Aug. 19, 2023, hit-and-run crash on U.S. 23 in Green Oak Township.

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a driver accused of causing a four-car crash on U.S. 23 and then fleeing the scene.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, on northbound U.S. 23 in Green Oak Township.

Officials said a woman driving a blue GMC Sierra struck another car, which caused two other cars to be hit. She fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Minor injuries were reported, and multiple vehicles were damaged.

Police said the Sierra had a chrome grill and a black push bumper. The woman was about 40-50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Oak Township police at 810-231-962.