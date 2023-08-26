1 killed, 2 injured in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-75 in Detroit, police say

Deadly crash at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, on southbound I-75 and Clark Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – One person was killed and two were injured when a wrong-way driver caused a crash on I-75 in Detroit, according to police.

The crash happened at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, on southbound I-75 and Clark Avenue in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said troopers received reports of a white SUV heading northbound on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Springwells Street. Shortly after those calls, reports came in about a traffic crash.

When troopers arrived, they found three cars involved in a serious crash, one of those cars was the white SUV. The driver of a Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white SUV, and a driver of a Volkswagen, were transported to a hospital for serious injuries.

Police are investigating why the driver was traveling the wrong way and are waiting for medical examiner reports.

Police said while the road was closed, a driver tried to get around one of the patrol cars and struck it. That driver did not injure anyone.

“Troopers and our crash reconstructionists are continuing to determine the cause of this crash and exactly what happened,” Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw said. “This includes how the wrong way driver got on the freeway and if they were impaired.”

A second wrong-way crash happened on I-75 at 4:30 a.m. In the second crash, a woman was injured and a 39-year-old man was killed.

