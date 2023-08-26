Detroit woman going wrong way on I-75 caused crash that killed 39-year-old man, police say

Deadly traffic crash at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, on southbound I-75 and Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

DETROIT – A Detroit man was killed and a Detroit woman was injured in a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Detroit, according to police.

Michigan State Police said a 26-year-old Detroit woman was driving a Mitsubishi the wrong way on southbound I-75 when she crashed into a Ford Fusion near Schaefer Highway in Detroit. The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Ford Fusion was being driven by a 39-year-old Detroit man. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 26-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

“We are continuing to investigate this traffic crash. This investigation includes how/why the driver entered the freeway and if impairment is involved,” Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw said.

An earlier wrong-way crash happened on I-75 at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday. One person was killed and two were injured.

