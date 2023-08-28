Part of I-94 in Detroit closed for police investigation Monday morning

DETROIT – Michigan State Police closed part of eastbound I-94 in Detroit on Monday morning for an investigation.
Eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed early on Monday, Aug. 28, just east of Mt. Elliott Street on the city’s east side. As of 6:45 a.m., the freeway appeared to be closed to traffic between Van Dyke and Gratiot avenues.
Police have not yet said exactly why the freeway was closed. It was not immediately clear how long it would be closed for.
No other information is available at this time.
