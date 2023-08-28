57º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Part of I-94 in Detroit closed for police investigation Monday morning

EB lanes closed east of Van Dyke Avenue

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Michigan State Police vehicle light (WDIV)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police closed part of eastbound I-94 in Detroit on Monday morning for an investigation.

Eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed early on Monday, Aug. 28, just east of Mt. Elliott Street on the city’s east side. As of 6:45 a.m., the freeway appeared to be closed to traffic between Van Dyke and Gratiot avenues.

See our real-time traffic map here.

Police have not yet said exactly why the freeway was closed. It was not immediately clear how long it would be closed for.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter