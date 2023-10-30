Critical 3-car crash closes part of Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – Part of Southfield Freeway (M-39) was closed Monday morning in Detroit due to a three-car car crash that left one woman injured.

At around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, a three-car crash occurred on northbound Southfield Freeway at Joy Road. All lanes were closed on the freeway as of 6 a.m.

It was unclear exactly how long this part of the freeway would remain closed. You can check our real-time traffic map here.

According to Michigan State Police, a person driving a Mazda had rear-ended someone driving an Audi, “causing extensive damage.” The Audi then crashed into another vehicle, a Nissan.

The driver of the Mazda, identified only as a 25-year-old woman, was unresponsive at the scene and was initially trapped inside the car, police said. First responders were able to remove her from the vehicle and take her to the hospital to be treated for her critical injuries.

Police said the woman was not wearing her seatbelt. The drivers of the Audi and the Nissan were not hurt in the crash.

No other details about the crash were provided as of this writing.