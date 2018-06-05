Traffic

Driver killed after losing control of vehicle, spinning under semi on M-14 in Plymouth Township

M-14 reopened at I-275

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Ken Haddad

A crash shut down westbound M-14 at Sheldon Road on June 5, 2018. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Westbound M-14 was closed at I-275 after a fatal crash Tuesday morning involving two vehicles. 

Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation shows a vintage vehicle lost control and spun under a semi truck trailer. The driver of the vintage car was killed instantly. 

"The driver was wearing a seatbelt and speed was a factor in the crash," MSP said in a tweet. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound M-14 near Sheldon Road in Plymouth Township. 

Westbound M-14 first shut down at Sheldon Road but was later closed at I-275 as the investigation continued. The freeway reopened at 10:30 a.m.

Video from Sky4 shows emergency crews with a tarp draped down from a semi truck trailer. A vehicle appears to be pinned under the truck trailer. 

Check: Traffic Map

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.