Driver killed after losing control of vehicle, spinning under semi on M-14 in Plymouth Township

A crash shut down westbound M-14 at Sheldon Road on June 5, 2018. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Westbound M-14 was closed at I-275 after a fatal crash Tuesday morning involving two vehicles.

Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation shows a vintage vehicle lost control and spun under a semi truck trailer. The driver of the vintage car was killed instantly.

"The driver was wearing a seatbelt and speed was a factor in the crash," MSP said in a tweet.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound M-14 near Sheldon Road in Plymouth Township.

Westbound M-14 first shut down at Sheldon Road but was later closed at I-275 as the investigation continued. The freeway reopened at 10:30 a.m.

Video from Sky4 shows emergency crews with a tarp draped down from a semi truck trailer. A vehicle appears to be pinned under the truck trailer.

At 6 30 AM, on 6/5, troopers assigned to the Metro South Post responded to a 2 vehicle fatal crash on westbound M14 near Sheldon Road in Plymouth Twp. Preliminary investigation revealed that a vintage vehicle lost control and spun under a semi truck trailer. pic.twitter.com/pz7JqI5cPl — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 5, 2018

The driver of the home made kit car called a "Factory Five" was killed instantly in the crash. Next of kin have not been notified. All traffic was diverted on to I275 at M14 for the crash investigation. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and speed was a factor in the crash pic.twitter.com/LrD2ZLEURM — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 5, 2018

