Fatal crash closes Big Beaver Road at John R in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon.

According to police, one vehicle was heading westbound on Big Beaver Road when it crossed the median and hit a vehicle head-on that was going eastbound on Big Beaver Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle heading eastbound on Big Beaver Road was killed. The driver who was traveling westbound is in critical condition. Big Beaver Road is closed at John R.

