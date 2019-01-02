Traffic

Freeway shut down while Livonia police investigate fatal crash on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road

Traffic delays expected

By Kayla Clarke

LIVONIA, Mich. - Michigan State Police said that Livonia police are handling a fatal crash on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road.

Police said the freeway is completely shut down at Levan and drivers should expect traffic delays.

READFreezing rain causing slick roads, crashes in Metro Detroit

Livonia police report that westbound I-96 will be closed at Farmington due to several accidents at westbound I-96 at Newburgh.