Freeway shut down while Livonia police investigate fatal crash on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road

LIVONIA, Mich. - Michigan State Police said that Livonia police are handling a fatal crash on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road.
Police said the freeway is completely shut down at Levan and drivers should expect traffic delays.
READ: Freezing rain causing slick roads, crashes in Metro Detroit
Livonia police report that westbound I-96 will be closed at Farmington due to several accidents at westbound I-96 at Newburgh.
