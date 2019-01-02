Freeway shut down while Livonia police investigate fatal crash on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road

LIVONIA, Mich. - Michigan State Police said that Livonia police are handling a fatal crash on eastbound I-96 at Levan Road.

Police said the freeway is completely shut down at Levan and drivers should expect traffic delays.

READ: Freezing rain causing slick roads, crashes in Metro Detroit

Livonia police report that westbound I-96 will be closed at Farmington due to several accidents at westbound I-96 at Newburgh.