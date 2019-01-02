Freezing rain causing slick roads, crashes in Metro Detroit

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties until 4 a.m. due to the freezing drizzle and hazardous driving conditions.

Michigan State police are reporting traffic crashes in the south end of the district which they believe are caused by freezing rain and excessive speed.

Starting to see some crashes in the south end of the district. A little freezing rain and some excessive speed is causing some issues in Wayne County. pic.twitter.com/XMUC0Fftd3 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 2, 2019

Livonia police report that westbound I-96 will be closed at Farmington due to several accidents at westbound I-96 at Newburgh. They are asking that drivers avoid the area.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also reporting several crashes in the Metro Detroit area.

Some of those reported crashes include:

Eastbound M14 closed at Gotfredson due to jackknifed semitrailer.

Eastbound M14 closed at Gotfredson and Sheldon due to crashes.

Westbound I-96 after Novi Road affected by crash. Center lane, right lane and right shoulder affected.

Westbound I-94 at I-275 center lane, right lane and right shoulder affected by crash.

