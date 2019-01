A man was killed in a crash Jan. 1, 2019 on I-96 in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police said a 36-year-old Ann Arbor man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on eastbound I-96 near Levan Road in Livonia.

The eastbound side of I-96 was shut down at Farmington Road for several hours Tuesday night as police investigated the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Icy conditions on roads caused several crashes Tuesday night in Metro Detroit.

