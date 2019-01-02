Metro Detroit weather: Below freezing temperatures create slick spots on roads

DETROIT - Fog has developed in some areas Tuesday evening and that moisture -- acting in concert with below freezing temperatures -- has created some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties until 4 a.m. due to the freezing drizzle and hazardous travel conditions. We have received word of numerous crashes in various areas across Metro Detroit.

There have been a few traffic crashes as a result, so be careful if you're on the roads Tuesday night.

Most of the areas are experiencing cloudy weather, but there have been some breaks in the cloud coverage to the north. Areas that experience clearing can expect lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius), while areas that stay completely cloudy will only drop into the mid to upper 20s (-2 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

It will be cloudy on Wednesday with snow showers developing. Snow will be mostly north of I-69. Accumulations (if any) well under an inch. Highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). The east wind will become south wind with speeds of 4 to 8 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Snow showers are possible over our entire area Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Rest of week

It will become partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). It will be mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

It will be mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius). It will be mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

You can expect it to be mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). It will be mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Monday

It is likely to rain on Monday but that will be followed by another dry stretch. Temperatures still appear to hold above average through mid-week.

