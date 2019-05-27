Michigan State Police investigate alleged shooting on I-94 in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver said someone fired shots at his vehicle on I-94 in Romulus early Monday.

Police said the driver claims the shooting happened on eastbound I-94 near I-275 about 1 a.m. The vehicle was hit several times, but the driver wasn't hit.

The alleged shooter fled in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix. The victim told police the shooter's vehicle had sparks coming from the right front tire area.

Police closed the freeway to investigate.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

