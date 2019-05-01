LIVE TRAFFIC: Flooding closes freeways, leads to delays in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Heavy rains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday led to flooding in Metro Detroit.

The flooding has closed freeways and residential streets, filled basements and trapped residents in their homes.

Flood waters rose to about 14 feet on the Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive, completely closing the freeway.

