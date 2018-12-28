Man in critical condition after struck in 2 hit-and-run incidents on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are investigating after two cars struck a man who was crossing the street near the intersection of Gratiot and East Forest avenues in Detroit.

Police said neither car stopped after hitting the man. They recently cleared the scene and are hoping cameras at a nearby gas station have valuable information regarding the vehicles and the drivers.

A car heading north on Gratiot Avenue struck the 47-year-old man, and police said the driver did not slow down or stop. The man was left injured on the road. While he was lying in the street, a second vehicle struck him.

Police said the person behind the wheel of the second car did not stop to help the man, either, and continued down Gratiot Avenue. The man was left severely injured.

The accident reconstruction team investigated and said it was unclear whether the victim was in the crosswalk. Police believe the first car likely has damage from the impact, but investigators don't have a description of either of the vehicles involved.

There are streetlights in the area, and police said anyone driving the speed limit should have had enough time to react and most likely would have known they struck something.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

